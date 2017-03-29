The best gift that Instagram ever gave us — second only to the ability to stalk our exes and our friends’ exes and our exes’ new girlfriends without actually, you know, stalking — is the gift of filters. They’re the Vaseline-on-the-camera-lens of the 21st century — and they make everything better. Bad breakout? Put a filter on it. Under-eye bags looking particularly unflattering? Put a filter on it. A weird rash that you think is probably just a product reaction but you’re not totally sure and you don’t want to go to the doctor because your insurance might not cover it? Definitely put a filter on it (and also, go to the doctor).