Why This Photo Of A Restaurant Menu Is Going Viral

Though it seems as if it should be more common for restaurants to offer menus with braille for customers who have impaired vision, in reality, this isn't always the case. Alyssa Herrera, who goes by @alyssaherrera33 on Twitter, took to the platform on Monday to share a photo of her sister, Annalicia, who was given a menu for the first time in her life — at 18-years-old.
My sister has been in this world for 18 yrs and today is the first time she has been offered a menu at a restaurant pic.twitter.com/Yve18jhw8k— Alyssa (@alyssaherrera33) March 27, 2017
"My sister has been in this world for 18 yrs and today is the first time she has been offered a menu at a restaurant," Alyssa captioned the photo.
Alyssa told BuzzFeed that when their family goes out to eat, she or another family member will read the menu to her sister. This time, they didn't have to.
"We were all surprised because nobody has asked us this before," Alyssa told BuzzFeed about being offered the menu. "I was excited that she was able to read her menu and order her own food."
Annalicia told BuzzFeed that she was initially overwhelmed by the menu, because she doesn't normally get the opportunity to think about "the variety of food that’s out there."
"I was like, ‘What should I order now?'" she said.
Since Alyssa tweeted the photo of her sister, it has received over 64,000 retweets and 220,000 likes at the time of writing. She also thanked Red Robin on Twitter, and received a pretty sweet gift in return.
Much love for @redrobinburgers ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/YWB06l1bOl— Alyssa (@alyssaherrera33) March 28, 2017
Ultimately, Alyssa hopes that more restaurants will consider becoming more accessible for all their patrons.
For the record, according to BuzzFeed, Annalicia ordered a teriyaki chicken burger and fries.
