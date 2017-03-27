This Iconic 2000s Song Is NOT About What We Thought

It seems that he's left it all in the rear view, however, because on his latest track, "Love Me Better," he says, "Would’ve said, 'You’re beautiful' / But I used that line before." We see what you did there, James. But he's not all sour grapes. Blunt says that having a song that people love, even if they misconstrue the real meaning, means a lot to him. He adds that he won't ever stop performing "You're Beautiful," because so many of his fans love it and not singing it would be disrespectful. Just don't expect it to be Blunt's encore song choice. He places the song near the end of his set (but not at the very end) and says that it lets him know that the show's almost done and it's nearly time to grab a pint.