?THE GLITTER BOOTY? ?? I glittered up the beautiful booty queen @sophiamoreno7 in @thegypsyshrine GOLD CHUNKY GLITTER ✨✨ for our little early morning desert shoot ?✨ She looks amaze!!? ? by Me ❤️ Wearing @claudiapink Top & @thisisrosabloom sparkle hot pants ?✨

A post shared by Mia Kennington (@thrillsoftomorrow) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:26pm PST