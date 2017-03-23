Londoners Are Sharing Beautiful Pictures Of The Capital After Yesterday's Tragedy

Social media plays the crucial role of bringing us together in the wake of tragedies and other big news events, and Wednesday was no different.
Users showed their solidarity on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook after the devastating terror attack at Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament, which killed four and left dozens injured, by sharing stunning images of the capital.
Using hashtags including #WeStandTogether, #PrayForLondon and #WeAreNotAfraid, which continue to trend online, locals and tourists alike celebrated the beauty of some of London’s most iconic landmarks, thanked the emergency services and shared messages of hope. Here are some of the most inspiring posts reminding us to stick together and remain hopeful following the tragic events.