While "Shape of You" is a sex anthem of sorts celebrating Sheeran's love interest's body and "No Scrubs" is the ultimate shutdown of loser dudes, listeners noted similarities between these lines: "Boy, let's not talk too much/ Grab on my waist and put that body on me" (Sheeran) and "No, I don't want no scrubs/ A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me" (TLC). It may sound like a reach, until you consider the fact that Tom Petty now earns songwriting royalties on Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" thanks to its comparison to his own "I Won't Back Down." By adding the credits, Sheeran has no doubt saved himself the trouble of a legal battle (and, you know, done the right thing).