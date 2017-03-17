NAME: Isabella

AGE: 15

HOMETOWN: Sacramento, CA

GO-TO SOCIAL APPS: Instagram, Twitter

“Cyberbullying doesn’t necessarily happen at my school. There are Twitter fights sometimes. And a lot of girls at my school are asked for nudes — it’s a huge thing. They ask on Snapchat or DM on Instagram. Usually it’s people that you know asking; if you don’t know them, they probably go to another high school. My mom won’t let me have Snapchat because she’s worried about that. I was asked [for a nude] once when I was 13. I didn’t respond back. It made me feel very uncomfortable — like people don’t want to be friends with you, they just want pictures of you. Even though I am dating someone, I still would never send a nude. He's one of the nicest people ever and would never ask for that. I would worry that somehow college would find out and that would just mess up everything.”