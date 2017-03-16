Alec Baldwin Thinks Social Media Education Needs To Be The New Sex Ed

AB: "I wanted to lock up her name. I did that as a little gift to my child. That's a joke. But anyway, my point is I think that's a very good question, and beyond bullying, the obvious issues about bullying online and so forth, I want eventually for schools to teach about [social media]. What it is, what it isn't. What the pitfalls are, what the benefits are. All these things have benefits. I have a Facebook page. I'm almost never on it. And then all of a sudden I'll get the notification on my email and it'll — bling! — and say today is Bob's birthday. And I'll go, wow, you know, I haven't spoken to Bob in a couple years and I'll just shoot a little email and say happy birthday. [These things] have their place. But I think that like sex education and drug education, this is the next thing we need to teach kids about in schools."