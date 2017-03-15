Story from News

This New App Will Help You Get Over Your Ex

Natalie Gil

Seven years ago I decided to write a book on break-ups. Because I think they’re a gift. A chance for epic growth. Painful but largely misunderstood, like Justin Bieber. But life got busy, and the idea was parked. Then, last year, I realised it should be an APP, not a book! So, I jammed a books' worth of content into a tidy little app, and today that app and idea is finally live. It’s called Break-Up Boss, and it has a singular goal: to help women handle, heal and move on from their breakup in a healthy, positive way. To act as a digital pocket coach for your traumatised, fragile, gorgeous little heart. After all: Why should a break-up be the boss of your life, mood, personality, diet, social life, sleep patterns, and (now ravenous and atrocious) drinking habits? Fuck that. You gotta take back control. You gotta be the boss of your break-up. You gotta make it work for you. And hopefully, with Break-Up Boss, you will. With illustrations by the glorious @bymariandrew, and LOTS of advice (much of which you will hate me for), as well as very fun extra shit - like daily pep-peps, a 'text your ex' function and Spotify playlists - but I can’t detail in full here or they’ll turn the music up and usher me off stage, @breakupboss acknowledges that while break-ups definitely suck, you don’t have to suck at break-ups. Link to story in my bio, or find the app in the App Store. (Android version almost finished!) #breakupboss breakupboss.com.au @breakupboss

Everyone has their own way of dealing with a break-up. Some head straight for the bottle and throw themselves at the first new person who looks at them. Others cocoon themselves at home in front of the TV. Some even become dedicated gym bunnies, opting to sweat their heartbreak away. However, one thing that’s universally welcome when a relationship ends is advice.
Agony aunt columns, self-help books, motivational quotes and deep chats with friends and family can all be beneficial after a break-up, helping you to take stock of the situation and move on.
Now, there’s an app that fulfils all of these functions and promises to help you get over your ex and emerge stronger after a relationship breaks down. Break-Up Boss “offers advice and techniques to help the broken-hearted process their hurt, heal, and ultimately, see their break-up as the gift it is.”
The app has a ‘Feel Wheel’ that provides advice based on specific situations. Due to see your ex at a wedding? About to send them a drunken text that you’ll regret tomorrow? Feeling sad and wanting to get back with them? Break-Up Boss has you covered.
It also lets users send fake texts to their former flame (without actually sending them), send daily ‘pep-peps’ to boost their mood, and provides inspirational ‘SOS’ quotes “that give you the exact advice, just as you need it”.
The app was created by Zoë Foster Blake, author of Textbook Romance and relationship columnist for Cosmopolitan, who explained on Instagram how the app came about. “Seven years ago I decided to write a book on break-ups. Because I think they’re a gift. A chance for epic growth. Painful but largely misunderstood, like Justin Bieber. But life got busy, and the idea was parked.”
Then, last year, she realised it would would work better as an app than a book. It can “act as a digital pocket coach for your traumatised, fragile, gorgeous little heart,” she wrote.
“Why should a break-up be the boss of your life, mood, personality, diet, social life, sleep patterns, and (now ravenous and atrocious) drinking habits? Fuck that. You gotta take back control. You gotta be the boss of your break-up. You gotta make it work for you. And hopefully, with Break-Up Boss, you will.”
The app, which features drawings by illustrator Mari Andrew, costs £5.99 and is described on the iTunes store as “the size of a self-help book, but WAY easier to use and digest”. Download it here and we guarantee you'll see the light at the end of the break-up tunnel.
