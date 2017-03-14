The Dad From The Viral BBC Interview Explains What Really Happened

In an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Robert Kelly and his wife Kim Jung-A broke down how their kids crashed their dad's interview and catapulted the entire family to instant fame.
“It’s a comedy of errors,” Kelly said.
This guest managed to keep his composure when his children interrupted his live @BBCWorld TV interview pic.twitter.com/3x5tgsVR8R— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2017
Last Friday evening (local time), as Kelly began his segment on BBC News, Kim was in front of a TV in another part of the house, filming the interview so her husband would have a copy. But little Marion, the toddler who captured everyone's hearts, got a bit too excited when she saw her dad in the screen. (Kelly explained that she was in a "hippity-hoppity mood that day because of [a] school party.") So, like any normal 4-year-old kid, she took off to try and find him.
Marion's baby brother, James, immediately followed suit. The couple said that it is pretty common for the 8-month-old to chase after his big sister.
Kim didn't think much of it, and she continued to film the interview. But on this particular day, Kelly had forgotten to lock the door to his office.
"He usually locks the door," Kim said. "Most of the time they come back to me after they find the locked door. But they didn’t. And then I saw the door was open. It was chaos for me."
You know what happened next: Marion came strutting into the room and into the live shot, all perky with her bright yellow jacket.
"As soon as she opened the door I saw her image on my screen," Kelly said.
The professor tried to move her with his left arm towards the inflatable mattress next to him, where some toys might distract her. Kelly also hoped that the BBC would cut a closer angle of the interview so Marion wouldn't be in the shot.
But that didn't happen, and next, James wheeled on in.
"Then I knew it was over," Kelly told the WSJ.
While all of this was happening, Kim slid into the room in a dramatic effort to get her kids out and save the day.
The whole clip, which lasts about 40 seconds, became an instant sensation.
"Yes I was mortified, but I also want my kids to feel comfortable coming to me," Kelly said. "I made this minor mistake that turned my family into YouTube stars. It’s pretty ridiculous."
We also know the answer to the big question that has been on everyone's mind since last night's segment on The Daily Show: Was Kelly wearing pants? Actually, yes. According to the WSJ profile, "He dressed smartly, in a jacket and tie, but more comfortable jeans out of camera shot."
So there's goes Trevor Noah's theory. But pants or no pants, this will always be among the best live-TV moments in history. Now, go forth and tackle the world with the same gusto as Marion and James.
