And then, for the most stubborn situations, the reddest, most painful hormonal cysts that just won’t budge, there is my secret weapon. It’s called Adult Acnomel , and it’s actually not that secret; I found it at the Rite Aid near my apartment, garish packaging and all, and you can probably find it at your local drugstore, too. For me, it's the only thing that works to demolish the worst of ‘em — and it’s also far from the kind of formula that would be marketed as “so gentle, you could use it on a baby,” or something like that. It’s dominated by resorcinol, an ingredient I was unfamiliar with, despite having what I had believed to be a vast knowledge of acne-fighting skin-care properties. Then I Googled it — and the results weren't exactly reassuring.