The New Body Beautifiers To Add To Your Routine

How often, if ever, do you take a skincare product past your collarbone? It seems that today, we will happily slather on an endless list of face products, yet rarely fork out for anything that works on the rest of our body. In fact, bodycare has always sat in the shadow of facial skincare, with products generally geared towards pampering, not performance. But with spring beckoning and a wardrobe of shoulder-bearing tops waiting to be worn, it makes sense that we now expect visible results from our body products, just as we do our face serum.
“The bodycare market is changing rapidly,” explains Millie Kendall, co-founder of BeautyMART. “Body products today seem to successfully fuse makeup and skincare benefits so, rather than merely pampering, they are making the body look immediately different and better. For example, Prismologie adds crystal technology to their bodycare range – the Diamond and Neroli body cream enhances clarity, while the Ruby and Cedarwood body oil gives you a burst of confidence while stimulating blood circulation with capsicum. These dual-purpose formulations show we are demanding more from our body products than ever before, because we want to feel and look good. We want immediate results, and we expect to see improvements within seconds."
Rising to the challenge, a new host of body beautifiers is seeking to change the way we pamper, using high-tech ingredients usually saved for our faces to tackle issues such as stretch marks, dull skin, and keratosis pilaris (those less-than-sexy bumps on the backs of your arms). Proven chemical actives such as hyaluronic acid and skin-renewing AHAs can be just as effective on our bodies, working to brighten, plump and moisturise – just in time for cold-shoulder season.