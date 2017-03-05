Inspiring Instagram Pictures Of London's #March4Women

Thousands of people gathered in central London today ahead of International Women's Day on the 8th of March.
Today's #March4Women was organised by CARE International, a charity which aims to help women and girls worldwide to overcome inequality and fulfil their potential.
The march was led by singer Annie Lennox, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, actress-activist Bianca Jagger, and Helen Pankhurst, the great-great granddaughter of women's rights pioneer Emmeline Pankhurst.
Syrian refugee and activist Muzoon Almellehan and singers Emeli Sandé, Melanie C, and Kate Nash also took part in the march, which followed a rally at the Scoop by City Hall.
Speaking to London's Evening Standard at the rally, Lennox said Donald Trump's notorious 'pussy-grabbing' remark "actually catalysed the issue" of gender equality for "a lot of girls and women."
"That made women very angry, that made the issue very clear for them," she said. "But actually what we're saying is that the issue is huge, looking at the developing world, that is just the tip of the iceberg. So there's so much more to address. We've been banging this drum for a long, long time. I welcome anybody that comes here, men and women."
