While Lorde may have taken three years to release new music, she took just three days to drop her new single and video "Green Light" after teasing it on Twitter. The video hit YouTube at 7pm, and the single is already available on iTunes and Spotify — and oh my gosh, do they not disappoint.
"I am so proud of this song," the singer wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "It's very different, and kinda unexpected. It's complex and funny and sad and joyous and it'll make you DANCE. It's the first chapter of a story I'm gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. This is where we begin."
The video itself fluctuates between fluorescent and gritty, and comes from the mind of director Grant Singer, also behind hit videos like The Weeknd's "Starboy," "The Hills," and "Can't Feel My Face" as well as Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."
Lorde is the subject of the video, singing dramatically into a bathroom mirror, dancing on a car, and dancing in a club to a beat that is alternatively somber and upbeat. It's exactly what she promised. We are definitely dancing.
This also answers the other mystery she teased on the website I'mWaitingForIt: the nine-letter word at the top of the page beginning with M and ending with A. Most people guessed that it was going be the 20-year-old's next album name, and Lorde confirmed it with a tweet.
"Finally, here it is: the first single from my sophomore album, Melodrama..." she wrote. While Pure Heroine, her debut, was an incredible first act, this one is poised to be even better. We don't know exactly when the remaining songs on this album are coming, but that's okay, because we won't be getting tired of "Green Light" any time soon.
