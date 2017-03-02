Former President George W. Bush Loves Michelle Obama, Too

Did you think that no one else could love our queen Michelle Obama as much as you do?
Well, think again. You can officially count former president George W. Bush among those who absolutely adore the former first lady. And he's not just being polite.
During an interview with People, the former commander-in-chief gushed about his successor's wife and explained how their sweet friendship was born.
"She kind of likes my sense of humour. Anybody who likes my sense of humour, I immediately like," Bush said.
On more than one occasion, we've witnessed an explosion of cuteness when these two are together. Remember when they hugged at the opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture last fall? The moment made the internet go wild because it was just plain adorable.
And Bush 43 seems to think so, too.
"When I saw her, it was a genuine expression of affection," he told People.
The former president also added, "I can’t remember where else I’ve sat next to her, but I probably have a few wisecracks and she seemed to like it okay. I needle her a little bit and around her, I’m fairly lighthearted. [The Obamas] are around serious people all the time and we just took to each other."
Bush also discussed the iconic moment in an interview on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and made a great point about cultivating friendships with people from across the aisle.
"That surprised everybody," he said. "That's what's so weird about society today, that people on opposite sides of the political spectrum could actually like each other."
Be still, our hearts. These two are too precious for this world. May Michelle Obama and George W. Bush be friends forever.
