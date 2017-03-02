Here's How To Get A Free Holiday To New Zealand

Thousands of Brits registered their interest in moving to New Zealand in the wake of the Brexit vote, enticed by the quality of life and laid-back culture.
Now, there’s a new reason to consider emigrating to the land of fine wine and The Lord Of The Rings.
Technology companies in Wellington, the capital, are hoping to entice fresh talent from around the world by offering 100 jobseekers a free holiday so they can experience life in the city for themselves.
Flights and accommodation will be paid for but contenders will have to cough up for their own food, drinks and entertainment.
Those who get through the first stage of the application process will be invited to interviews with some of the city’s top tech firms, however, there aren’t enough jobs for everyone.
Applicants will also have to take part in meet-ups and explorations around the city. Who doesn’t love a bit of organised fun?
The programme, LookSee Wellington, is a partnership between the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA) and Workhere New Zealand, which specialises in global recruitment marketing.
“Wellington is the South Pacific’s tech and innovation capital, bubbling with innovative tech companies developing leading edge solutions and exporting them to the world. Our tech industry is flying along and we need more people,” reads the advert.
“At the end of the week there’ll be offers to jobs you never knew existed in a place with a lifestyle you never thought possible.”
The deadline to apply is 20th March and the trip and interviews will take place from 8th to 11th May.
