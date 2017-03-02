Bella Hadid's first campaign as the new face of Dior Makeup has arrived! After a series of clues on Instagram from March last year, and an announcement in May, the model spoke to her 11 million followers with a post reading: “This is such a crazy, magical, massive honor for me to work for such an iconic brand that I have wanted to be a part of my entire life!!! I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child!!! I am still in shock!”
Alongside the announcement, Hadid is launching a new Dior Pump ‘N’ Volume mascara, masterminded by Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, Peter Philips. The campaign features the 20-year-old with slicked-back hair, hypnotising icy blue liner surrounding her eyes, and lashings of XXL mascara. "Inspired by the electrifying backstage atmosphere, this volumising mascara gives her emerald eyes a touch of audacity and extravagance", Dior’s statement reads.
Following in the footsteps of Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence, Dior said that Hadid "lends her iconic beauty and her digital influence aura to the brand". With a band of model superstars behind her, will Hadid bring the esteemed French design house some Gen Y kudos? The reach of models – the Kendalls and Gigis of the world – who have used social media as a way to build their cult following is undeniable.
Dior has taken great steps towards connecting a younger, more globally aware audience with its brand. Just this week, it made moves to turn the Maria Grazia Chiuri-designed T-shirt referencing Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s book, We Should All Be Feminists, from half-hearted statement into genuinely impactful action. Collaborating with Brand Ambassador Rihanna, the fashion house is donating a portion of the proceeds to the singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation.
Hadid’s appointment at Dior signals a youthful refresh for the makeup brand. Watch this space...
