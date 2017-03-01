President Trump Changes Tone In Speech To Congress

President Trump: "The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us." https://t.co/WExbCVOb59 pic.twitter.com/CcqN0MNiQv— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 1, 2017
"The time for trivial fights is behind us," he says, a completely different tone than in past speeches and early-morning tweets.— Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) March 1, 2017
"The time for trivial fights is behind us... except when someone criticizes me and I'll attack in 140 characters!" - SCROTUS— JoeyPBP (@wineprincessvip) March 1, 2017
In his #JointAddress to Congress, Trump played it cool saying "the time for trivial fights is behind us."— Fusion (@Fusion) March 1, 2017
Here's the Fact Check: pic.twitter.com/43hFlZ39yv
Trump: "The time for trivial fights is behind us." Good news for Meryl, Alec, Miss Universe, Khizr Khan, John Lewis, Schwarzenegger, and...— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 1, 2017
When Trump said "The time for trivial fights is behind us" I literally choked on my drink -- and his Twitter feed. How long will that last?— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) March 1, 2017
Need someone to code a Twitter bot that replies "The time for trivial fights is behind us" every time Trump tweets, forever.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 1, 2017