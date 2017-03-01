Lady Gaga Will Replace Beyoncé At Coachella

Beyoncé just about broke the musical world in half when she announced that she would take the completely understandable step of postponing her appearance at Coachella until 2018. She is, after all, pregnant with twins.
Now Lady Gaga has been named as her replacement, Billboard reports. We predicted this move when the cancellation was announced.
Here's what we wrote at the time:
"Lady Gaga is the obvious choice. She just did the Super Bowl, everyone loves her, she has a big country album, and she has never headlined at the festival. We love the idea of Gaga transitioning through her career and its distinct phases before ending on a plaintive ballad like 'Million Reasons.' This would be a safe choice but also one of the only ones that could hope to stand up to Beyoncé in terms of theatricality. She would be our pick, and will hopefully be Coachella's."
She'll be the first woman to headline Coachella since Björk did so in 2007. According to Billboard's reporting, festival organisers felt that it was important to have a woman as Beyoncé's replacement.
