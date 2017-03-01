True Love Is Dead: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split

Katy Perry may be chained to the rhythm, but she's not chained to anyone else. People reports that she and Orlando Bloom have officially split. The two dated for over a year.
"Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," reads a joint statement from their representatives. May "respectable, loving space" be the new "conscious uncoupling."
This may come as a surprise to many fans, since Perry and Bloom attended the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party together just last Sunday. But People reports that at the glamorous event, the two didn't really spend time together. Sure, they posed for the cameras, but inside, they separated and spoke with their own pals.
"Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando," People reports. "They got together for a photo, but that was about it."
The VF party was the first time the two had seen each other in weeks. Perry has been jetting around the globe promoting her new single, "Chained to the Rhythm." Bloom has been in Shanghai filming a new movie, Smart Chase: Fire & Earth and visiting Africa on behalf of UNICEF.
Before the split, all signs pointed to a pretty fun relationship. Bloom and Perry celebrated Halloween together, dressing as Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump, respectively. The two also celebrated Perry's birthday together. Prior to that, Bloom shared a video from their time together at the Burning Man festival in September. Last month, Perry threw Bloom a surprise birthday party.
Last August, People noted that Bloom and Perry were getting serious. It looked like an engagement could have been on the horizon.
"[Bloom] always gushes about Katy and thinks she is amazing in a million ways," People reported. "He would love to settle down with Katy and have more kids. He hasn’t been this serious about a girl since Miranda [Kerr]."
Kerr and Bloom divorced in 2013. Perry began dating John Mayer in 2012 and the two were together until she began dating Bloom.
