Ariana Grande has the most famous ponytail in the world right now. It’s a thing of wonder (as in, how does she get it so bouncy?) and serves as one of the few constants in an unpredictable world. Plus, it’s low-key breaking news every time she switches it up, especially when it’s as big a change as her most recent hair endeavour.
Yesterday, Grande debuted long, pin-straight hair and straight-across bangs on Instagram, and we barely recognized the singer. To be fair, revealing this kind of waist-length extensions would be a noteworthy change for most people. And don't get us wrong, it's not that we don't love the new hairstyle. We just so rarely see the switch-up come from someone whose identity is basically tied to their go-to hairstyle. Every time she strays from her voluminous trademark pony, we feel like the earth has spun off its axis.
Fortunately, all signs point to the new ‘do being a temporary sitch for the singer’s upcoming “Everyday” music video. It’s comforting to know that normalcy will be restored in the very near future.
