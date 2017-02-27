There was no shortage of creativity backstage at the NYFW Fall 2017 shows this month. Cool-girl bangs and curls of all types came out of the hair department, while Tumblr pink complexions, blood-red lips, and upside down eye makeup ruled the face. But the real fun was being had on the fingertips.
Like always, there were a handful of nude nails, some classic red manicures, and navy and black polishes thrown in, but really, it was all about nail art. However, this wasn't your traditional clean, play-it-safe, stay-within-the-lines nail art. It was loud, it was messy, it was dangerous. (Seriously — some of the embellishments could poke an eye out.)
