Disney Is Developing A Wireless Charging Room

Disney, the company you know and love for giving you talking cars, princesses, and churro-filled theme parks, has harnessed the power of Tinkerbell, er, technology, to create a room that'll charge your smartphone wirelessly. According to Mashable, Disney Research (yeah, it's a real thing) developed the Quasistatic Cavity Resonance for Ubiquitous Wireless Power Transfer — a.k.a. charging room.
How does it all work? By harnessing magnetic fields in a special room, your smartphone and other devices can harness the power of electricity without any harm to you. No charging pads, no extra dongles, just pure scientific magic. We told you Disney developed it. In a very complicated paper called "Volumetric wireless power for livable spaces," Disney researchers explained that all it takes is a room completely covered with aluminum and a copper pipe that runs from the floor to the ceiling.
"This new innovative method will make it possible for electrical power to become as ubiquitous as Wi-Fi," Alanson Sample, associate lab director and principal research scientist at Disney Research, told Phys.org. "This, in turn, could enable new applications for robots and other small mobile devices by eliminating the need to replace batteries and wires for charging."
The specific layout and composition of the room allow for electricity to loop in an endless cycle, clocking in at about 1.3 million times per second. It may sound dangerous, but an array of capacitors placed in the copper pipe regulate the electricity, so that the magnetic field actually has no electricity at all. Tests found that the room generated 1.9 kilowatts of electricity, which is enough to power up to 320 USB-powered devices. It's all safe, too. You won't spontaneously explode, turn into a poor unfortunate soul, or anything like that.
We're not sure how Disney will integrate the new tech into its parks and resorts. Remember, not all phones come equipped with wireless charging capabilities (we're looking at you, Apple). But it does bring us one small step closer to having restaurants and hotel rooms that charge our devices without us having to think about it. Talk about magic.
Check out the video, below, which explains it all.
