Why Is Ruth Negga Wearing A Blue Ribbon On Her Oscars Gown?

Tonight's a big night for Ruth Negga, who's up for the coveted Best Actress category for her performance in Loving, and she didn't disappoint in terms of her style choices for the major occasion. She turned out in a custom red Valentino lace dress, and while the high-necked design is striking, a certain accessory nearly stole the show. Sure, she was donning a gem-trimmed crown (from designer Irene Neuwirth), but that wasn't the most attention-grabbing add-on. The Irish-Ethiopian actress was wearing a bright blue ribbon on her chest. As for the significance of the hard-to-miss pin? It's dubbed the "Stand With ACLU" ribbon. It's part of a new initiative from the important organisation, and a range of nominees, presenters, artists (including filmmakers and musicians), and execs expected to wear the ribbons at tonight's Academy Awards. You can also follow along on Twitter or Instagram via the hashtag @StandWithACLU to see who else gets on board with the organisation's fight for civil rights via their Oscars getups. "This symbol of solidarity with the ACLU acknowledges the commitment of those on the front lines – in the courts, legislatures and in the streets – who are working to ensure that our precious freedoms and values are preserved," per a release from the ACLU. Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and his date, his mom, are both also wearing the ribbons. "The ACLU is] fighting incredible fights right now for our civil ideals, so I'm proud to be supporting them," Miranda said on the red carpet of the meaningful accessory. We'll be keeping an eye out for other celebrities wearing the bright blue pins, and Kudos to Negga for folding in (or, rather, pinning on) some significance to her Oscars getup. RELATED:
