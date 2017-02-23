L.A.’s Latest Nail Trend Is The Secret To A Long-Lasting Manicure

Negative space manicures are far from new — this we know — but the latest influx to hit Los Angeles' most on-trend fingers are far from expected. In fact, it's almost as if every manicure features a peek-a-boo element as of late. Cool-girl nail hotspots like Olive & June, Mars The Salon, and DTLA's newest, Base Coat, are turning out fresh takes on the style that you already love...and have probably pinned at some point, too.
The best part? The grow out is amazing. After all, isn't it tremendously annoying when your selfie-worthy, splurge-a-licious gel mani grows out without a chip, leaving an obvious line at your cuticle? Consider these innovative spins on the designs your pass to extend your wear time for a few more days — or even weeks. And with artwork like this, why would you rush to remove it?
There are plenty of looks to choose from, too. If your heart skews towards streamlined looks you'll dig a monochromatic half-dip in your go-to hue. Or, to add some shine, try a glitter-spiked tip. Want something intricate? A half moon line drawing is right for you.
Not on the West Coast? There's no need to drop everything and book a red-eye (unless you're just in dire need of some sun, then we can't blame you). Many of these styles can be done at your own disposal with tools that you already have and colours that are already in your collection. Just make sure you have the Scotch tape and Q-tips handy, for easier clean up. Or, bookmark this page for your next manicure appointment.
Ahead, four standout ways to wear a negative space manicure like a true Angeleno.