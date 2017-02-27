It’s official, spring is here and dry, winter-parched skin is out. But how’s your hair looking? While it’s easy at the start of a new season to get preoccupied with choosing a lighter face cream to use and working out how to achieve a sun-kissed glow, we can neglect our long-suffering and – dare we say – damaged locks in the process. “Over-exposure to heat styling and processed colour are the main causes of damage as well as free radicals in the air that latch onto the hair and dry it out,” explains Sian Quinn, a member of Headmasters senior art team. And just in case you’re not paying attention... “these are the same particles that cause rust on metal.” Ouch. If your hair is frizzier than usual or feels slightly on the rough side, chances are, it’s too brittle and in need of some TLC. So it’s just as well that, this season, there has been a surge in new launches destined to make dry, miserable hair happy again. Here are our top five as well as some handy tips...