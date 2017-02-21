Drake’s Birthday Message To Rihanna Is Making Us Emotional

Now that that business with Jennifer Lopez appears to be over, Drake can return to his life's work: showering affection upon his real one true love, Rihanna. RiRi turned 29 yesterday, and the occasion did not go unnoticed by her Canadian rapper ex. Though he and the pop star ended their on-off relationship a few months ago, Drake couldn't resist celebrating his favourite holiday. As People reports, the "Hotline Bling" star was performing in Dublin last night. During the show he shared a message for "somebody I have a lot of love for." “It’s somebody’s birthday today — somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for,” he told the crowd. “So, instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ though, we just going to do this in Dublin. Instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ we’re going to set it off just like this…” That obviously segued into "Work," one of his many collaborations with the girl of his dreams.
Drake Wishes Rihanna A Happy Birthday... pic.twitter.com/bypdxxBT7o— Rambo ? (@xDrakeFam) February 21, 2017
Oh, just get married already, you two.
