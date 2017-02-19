Story from News

Chelsea Clinton Took Her Daughter To Her First Protest, To Support The Muslim Community

Amelia Edelman
Chelsea Clinton was a proud participant in today's #IAmAMuslimToo protest, and she brought her daughter along. Gotta love parenting by peaceful protest.
Clinton tweeted that it was the first time 2-year-old Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky had joined a protest. She certainly picked a good one. AM New York reports that about 1,000 people rallied in Times Square today in a show of solidarity with NYC's Muslim community in the aftermath of President Trump's actions against Muslims. Chelsea Clinton was a proud participant in today's #IAmAMuslimToo protest, and she brought her daughter along.
The "Today, I Am A Muslim Too" rally was co-hosted by music mogul Russell Simmons and featured (of course) Mayor Bill DeBlasio. Chelsea and Charlotte marched alongside the likes of Susan Sarandon, Linda Sarsour, and various NYC politicians and religious leaders.
"The message is one of solidarity," said Mayor DeBlasio.
“We must not fear in the face of oppression," said rally speaker Reverend N.J. L'Heureux Jr. of Queens, adding that our country is stronger than President Trump. "We must work together and stand solidly together."
We're glad Clinton and so many other parents are working to teach the next generation just that. Her photo and many other powerful pics from the protest are below.

