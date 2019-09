NARS Just Launched 10 New Shades Of This Beloved Product

And as of today, the fan-favourite product is available in 10 new shades that will make you want to drop £200 immediately. (To clarify, that’s £20 times 10.) The latest additions, which you can shop online right now at NARS and Selfridges , range from the unexpected (Unspoken, a deep midnight blue) to the soft and subtle (Intriguing, a rosy pink), and they bring the full color lineup to 30. Excellent news for the 230,000 people who’ve given the lip pencil some love on Sephora — and anyone else who was waiting until they could buy a pale purple shade called Pussy Control to give it a try.