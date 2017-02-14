NARS Just Launched 10 New Shades Of This Beloved Product

Calling anything NARS a “cult favourite” is kind of like saying that Céline Dion is a pretty good singer — it's a massive understatement. Just as Céline is one of the most gifted voices on the planet, NARS routinely launches best-in-class makeup essentials that become instant best sellers. For proof of the brand’s venerate reputation, look to the Velvet Matte Lip Pencil. In a market saturated with more matte lipstick formulas than we can count, this one, with its chunky packaging and vivid colour choices, stands out as a perennial go-to. Silky smooth, non-drying, and remarkably easy to apply — it checks every box and then some.
And as of today, the fan-favourite product is available in 10 new shades that will make you want to drop £200 immediately. (To clarify, that’s £20 times 10.) The latest additions, which you can shop online right now at NARS and Selfridges, range from the unexpected (Unspoken, a deep midnight blue) to the soft and subtle (Intriguing, a rosy pink), and they bring the full color lineup to 30. Excellent news for the 230,000 people who’ve given the lip pencil some love on Sephora — and anyone else who was waiting until they could buy a pale purple shade called Pussy Control to give it a try.
