NARS Just Launched 10 New Shades Of This Beloved Product

Calling anything NARS a “cult favourite” is kind of like saying that Céline Dion is a pretty good singer — it's a massive understatement. Just as Céline is one of the most gifted voices on the planet, NARS routinely launches best-in-class makeup essentials that become instant best sellers. For proof of the brand’s venerate reputation, look to the Velvet Matte Lip Pencil. In a market saturated with more matte lipstick formulas than we can count, this one, with its chunky packaging and vivid colour choices, stands out as a perennial go-to. Silky smooth, non-drying, and remarkably easy to apply — it checks every box and then some.