Celebrity hairstylist Matt Fugate and his wife Laura Gammel have the kind of modern relationship that can only be described with the hashtag #relationshipgoals. The New York transplants both have successful careers in the city, both are devoted dog parents, and he does her hair every morning. While the latter might sound typical for a live-in stylist — albeit a major fantasy for anyone who dreams of having a glam squad — the story behind it will have you wishing for a commitment like theirs.
"We made a New Year's resolution together to wake up 30 minutes earlier and have Matt do my hair every single morning of 2017," Laura says. The goal? QT, baby. And it's working. "We're getting out of bed earlier, I go to work with great-looking hair, and we have a small moment together in the morning to start the day off right together," she says. But don't think she's the only one making out from the sweet deal. "She always wants something different, which is great as it allows me to be creative," Matt adds. "She let's me be free in styling — it's refreshing."
Ahead, the couple shares a few of the standout looks Matt's created on Laura so far this year — and how it's brought them closer than ever.