Drake Tried To Save A Man’s Life In Manchester

Drake is well-known for his slick melodies and smooth-talking ways, which he usually uses to charm women. But earlier this week the hip-hop superstar reportedly tried to use his talents for a far less self-serving reason. Drake, who is currently in the UK on his Boy Meets World tour, was stuck in traffic in his tour bus after finishing his first gig at Manchester Arena when he offered to help a suicidal man, according to the Manchester Evening News. The roads were closed and tailbacks formed as police officers attempted to coax down a man standing on the wrong side of the barrier in front of Mancunian Way bridge. It was around 5.40am that a member of Drake's entourage reportedly approached one officer to offer Drake's assistance. “One officer was approached by a male from a tour van caught up in the traffic congestion, claiming to be part of Drake’s entourage," inspector Phil Spurgeon, from the city centre's neighbourhood policing team, told the Manchester Evening News.
"He offered for Drake to speak to the male on the bridge, if that would help. The offer was declined with thanks.” The man was eventually brought down safely from the bridge at 7am and taken to hospital for treatment. Drake's treatment of those experiencing mental health difficulties hasn't always been so sympathetic, however. He was criticised last year for lyrics which appeared to make light of rapper Kid Cudi's struggle with mental illness. In his track "Two Birds One Stone", released on Apple Music in October, Drake raps: “You were the man on the moon, now you go through your phases
"Life of the angry and famous
"Rap like I know I’m the greatest and give you the tropical flavours
"Still never been on hiatus
"You stay xan and perked up so when reality set in you don’t gotta face it.”
