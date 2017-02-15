Story from Tech

Internet Explodes After Most Recent Trump-Russia Allegations

Michael Hafford
The connections between Russia and the Trump White House keep piling up. Most recently, the New York Times published a story containing allegations that there was regular contact between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence operatives. Before the election, that is. The connections seem to centre around former Trump campaign head Paul Manafort, who was known during the campaign to have extensive ties to Russia. While we don't know what was discussed during the calls, or what Manafort knew, that doesn't stop the internet speculation machine. Manafort denies that he knew that the people he was speaking to were Russian agents. At this point, people seem to be responding to the level of smoke pouring out of this administration. The natural assumption is that so much smoke comes with an attendant fire. Here are some of the best tweets.
