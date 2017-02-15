So much of one's engagement with model Iskra Lawrence is done through the lens of her hugely popular (3.2 million followers and counting, thankyouverymuch) Instagram account that it was almost jarring to see her in the flesh and strutting down the red carpet at the Elle Style Awards Monday night. The English beauty swapped her Lycra for a curve-conscious black minidress from AQ/AQ paired with glossy black cherry lips. The look read "femme fatale," but the warm and bubbly Lawrence proved to be anything but as she stopped to talk to Refinery29 UK before the show. Thanks to her social media following and campaigns for the likes of Aerie, Lawrence has been an unofficial ambassador for celebrating body confidence. She's got no shortage of devoted followers, but, like the best of us, a fair share of trolls, too. How does she tune out those negative comments, we asked. "I do tend to read them," Lawrence told us. "I do have people with access to my social media, but I tend to be the first one on there. When I post a picture, the next 30 minutes I find myself checking back and seeing what the reaction is. But I've just got a really thick skin. I've had a thick skin from being in the modelling industry, about my appearance. "Sometimes it's hard when people criticise what you're about. They think you're a liar and doing this all for money. And I'm like, pardon? Just crazy things. I'm 100% being myself and know that the people who love me and know me, know what I'm about, and that's really what matters. I have so many incredible followers. The DMs I get off young girls — and guys — are pretty incredible." The Elle event was honouring Blondie's Debbie Harry as its 2017 Style Icon that night, but Lawrence shared that she looks to two other women for sartorial inspo. "As I develop as a woman I find new inspirations in things," she said. "Right now I love Zendaya's style. Even Solange as well. I feel like they're so confident with their fashion choices. It's just 100% them. They go for it, however they're feeling. It just translates really authentically, with their colours and their boldness, even texture. I would like to be a little more adventurous. I'm still relatively new to red carpet, so hopefully I'll get to play." Get it, girl.
