Did You Catch This Detail On Beyoncé’s Grammys Dress?

There was a lot to take in during Beyoncé's Grammys performance. Once we had gathered ourselves (and our many thoughts and emotions), we were able to properly admire her custom Peter Dundas gown, in all of its embellished glory. What better way for a designer to launch his eponymous label than with Beyoncé as his model, right? Well, Dundas clearly didn't take this opportunity lightly. The designer most recently designed the golden dress Beyoncé wore to smash in car windows in the "Hold Up" video, although he's been working with the singer for over a decade. “Beyoncé and I have a long working relationship," Dundas told Vogue. "I think she wanted someone she trusted and connected with on several levels, and felt the Lemonade dress had particularly been that. She also knew I was going solo and liked being the first to wear my new collection. Also we both love yellow!" For the Grammys, Dundas created a gown that drew directly from "Love Drought," one of the songs Beyoncé was to perform during the award show. Some of the references woven into the design, such as the sun rays inspired by African goddess Oshun, were quickly picked up on by viewers at home. Still, there was one oh-so-subtle reference to Beyoncé's own life embedded into the gown: Right at the centre of her belly is a medallion with a portrait fashioned to Beyoncé's likeness, which is framed by two cherubs decked in ivy at her hips. So, yup, there's basically an entire family portrait embroidered right there on the gown, front and centre.
"I like creating stories within a garment," Dundas told Vogue. "It was a fun way to celebrate the moment for her." The designer also made two more gowns for Beyoncé to wear at the Grammys (plus the chain bikini she donned during the opening for her performance) — so, yes, it was quite a moment indeed. This might go down in the fashion history books as the most epic maternity gown of all time.
Advertisement