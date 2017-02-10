Improve Your WhatsApp Message Security With This Simple Step

Want to make your WhatsApp messages even more secure? The app prides itself on being one of the safest messaging services around, and its new update will enhance security even further. WhatsApp already offers end-to-end encryption, meaning hackers wouldn't be able to read a message they intercepted. Now, the app is introducing optional two-step verification to its log-in process to make it even more secure, The Guardian reported. When activated, users will be asked to input a six-digit security code as well as a phone number and text message or voice call verification, giving hackers another hurdle to jump if they want to break into your account. To enable the feature, simply go to Settings in the app, then Account and enable Two-Step-Verification. Once it's turned on, you'll then be asked to enter your security code once every seven days. If you forget your code, you turn off two-step verification through an email address registered with the app. Users who forget their passcode and don't register an email address will still be able to log back in to the app, but only seven days after they last used it. WhatsApp said: “After seven days, your number will be permitted to reverify on WhatsApp without your passcode, but you will lose all pending messages upon reverifying – they will be deleted," The Guardian reported. "If your number is reverified on WhatsApp after 30 days of last using WhatsApp, and without your passcode, your account will be deleted and a new one will be created upon successfully reverifying.” The feature has been in testing since November and is being rolled out in stages. It's pretty common for Gmail users to have two-step verification enabled on their accounts these days, so it's great WhatsApp has followed suit.
Advertisement