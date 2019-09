Celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin practices the technique, too. "The tension from the braids can definitely help tug on the skin, creating a tighter and slightly-lifted look," she told us. The trick isn't exclusive to hair worn down, either — many stars opt for a tight ponytail for a sporty look — and lifted results. "A sleek ponytail is a super chic and strong look that can totally make you think you got an instant facelift!" Atkin adds. "To get the hair as smooth and sleek as possible, you really have to tightly comb the hair back and secure it with a hair bungee. This will pull the skin on the face back with it, making your face feel tighter and lifted." The final step? Powdering the hairline and part for a fuller, more youthful look. This is a clutch technique for anyone with a widening part or fine or light-coloured hair — but it's also a preventative measure. "The flash opens up the hair,"Lecompte says. Translation: While your hair may feel and look amazing IRL, a blinding flash bounces off your scalp, showing in photos. ( Did Kanye just pop into anyone else's head? ) "This is an old school tip that makes hair appear fuller in photos," Atkin says. "This is especially useful on updos, braids, or sleek looks. If the hair is pulled back and there is some exposed scalp, it can be distracting and can be a dead giveaway of a spray tan." No one is lining up to tell the world that their client gets a hair facelift — or tell their client they need one. Think of it like this: The tightening trick seems to be on the secret menu — by request, or on a need-to-know basis — but powder comes with purchase. "I use a tinted powder on nearly all of my clients," Atkin says. "It’s basically like eyeshadow for your part."