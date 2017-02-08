Lady Gaga Has A Message For Her Body-Shamers

I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:38pm PST