Lady Gaga Has A Message For Her Body-Shamers

You know what must be incredibly annoying? Putting your heart and soul into an amazing Super Bowl Halftime Show performance that had you leaping from the sky and effortlessly catching a football when half the guys on the field couldn't — and then hearing people complain that your body isn't as ripped as they'd like. As such, Lady Gaga understandably has strong feelings about being on the receiving end of body-shaming following Sunday's big game. The pop star addressed the negative comments in an Instagram post late last night. "I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too," she wrote. "No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys."
I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga
What an elegant way to respond to one's haters. We probably would have thrown in a "screw you," but that's because we're petty and vindictive.
