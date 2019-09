Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement may have ruled the news cycle last week but now that the dust has settled, everyone has returned to business as usual. That, of course, includes poring over any and all updates relating to the upcoming Beauty and the Beast movie. We’ve been placing bets for months on which beauty brand would sync up for a collab with the Disney franchise. (If past partnerships are any indication, we were sure it'd be MAC or Sephora.) Little did we know, L’Oréal already has one in the works – and they are bringing it. Everyone’s go-to brand is launching a line of seven coordinating lipsticks and nail polishes, each aligned with one of the story’s beloved characters. That means everyone from Belle and Beast to Plumette and Mrs. Potts is getting a duo of their own, and the packaging couldn’t be prettier.