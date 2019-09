You Need To Know About This Unusual Way To Check For Breast Lumps

Many other women shared their similar experiences in response to her post. "My experience was exactly the same. Well done you for sharing this info," wrote one woman. Another wrote: "I was diagnosed four years ago and I was exactly same as you. I could feel the lump lying down but not when I sat up or stand. Went to my GP and she said she couldn't feel it and sent me away for three weeks, I went back again, explained to another doctor that it was still there, then she felt it lying on my side [which] was the only way she could feel it. So great idea to highlight this." Browning shared her gratitude in a subsequent post on her timeline, writing that she was overwhelmed by the support. "Together, we have reached so many people and have hopefully helped find more #LaidBackLumps THANK YOU!," she added. The moral of this story couldn't be clearer. Get on your back and feel your breasts, stat.