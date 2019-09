How Lemons Can Help You Spot The Signs Of Breast Cancer

Beaumont considered existing information about the signs of breast cancer to be insufficient and wanted to create a simple way to communicate the symptoms visually. "Some patients don't want to talk about breasts or look at them," she told the BBC, adding that even people with "little literacy" would be able to understand her campaign's message. So far, 'Know Your Lemons' has helped to educate people in the US, Spain, Turkey and Lebanon about breast cancer symptoms and has been translated into 16 different languages, the BBC reported. Sadly, there is still a stark lack of knowledge about breast cancer symptoms in the UK, too. More than a quarter of women surveyed by Breast Cancer Care didn't know that an inverted nipple can be a symptom, while 96% knew to look out for lumps. The NHS advises people to see their GP if they spot any of the following symptoms: • a new lump or area of thickened tissue in either breast that wasn't there before• a change in the size or shape of one or both breasts• bloodstained discharge from either of your nipples• a lump or swelling in either armpit• dimpling on the skin of your breasts• a rash on or around your nipple• a change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast