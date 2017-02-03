The scare of January's Gmail phishing scam is still fresh, and now there's word of more security risks. Luckily, though, these concerns are completely avoidable, as long as you update your web browser. Earlier this week, a Google blog post announced that as of February 8, people still using older versions of Chrome Browser (v53 and below) will want to update to a newer version — or use a different browser — ASAP. That's because Gmail will no longer support those versions, meaning your account "will be more vulnerable to security risks and users will not have access to new features and bug fixes." Not sure which version you're running? Open the browser and select "Chrome" on the upper toolbar. Tab down to "About Google Chrome." From there you'll be able to see if your browser is up to date (indicated by a blue check mark) and you can enable automatic updates moving forward so you don't need to worry about manually updating in the future. While you're checking up on your security, read these tips for identifying and avoiding a phishing scam. The less vulnerable your Gmail account is, the safer you'll be.
