Here’s Where You Can Buy A Unity Band To Support World Cancer Day

FUCK CANCER. Today is #WorldCancerDay and I can't let this day go by without admiring the survivors, supporting the fighters and commemorating the taken. I have seen up close what this horrible disease can do to a person and his/her loved ones. It's not a pretty sight. It goes without say that today is nearly not enough to honor those who battle it every. single. day. as they tackle their way towards their substantial milestones and their road to hope + recovery. Today is as well an opportune moment to appreciate and thank those who dedicate their lives to make it a global mission in search for a cure and strive to create ground-breaking therapies, allowing cancerpatients to live longer with better quality of life (compared to traditional chemotherapy). Together #WeCanICan do something about this fatale disease called cancer. Donate. Volunteer. Participate. Share and Educate yourself (as well as your friends and family). Show your support, get involved. Hey you!! This is for you! You can-cer vive!!! To anyone else, MAKE HEALTHY CHOICES. I'm supporting @standup2canceruk with my #actofunity bracelet. Join me today. Let's beat cancer sooner!!! #cancersucks #fuckcancer Much love, Naomi ?

