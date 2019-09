Here’s Where You Can Buy A Unity Band To Support World Cancer Day

Today, Saturday the 4th of February, is World Cancer Day. Cancer Research UK says that thanks to research funded by donations, survival rates in the UK have actually doubled in the last 40 years. However, statistics show that someone in the UK still dies from cancer every four minutes, which is why further research is so vital. Cancer Research UK is encouraging us to show our support today by making a donation or wearing a unity band. A donation of £17 will fund an hour's worth of research, the charity says on its website. You can buy a unity band for a recommended price of £2 online or at any Cancer Research store. Many other high street shops all over the country are also offering unity bands, and Cancer Research UK has helpfully updated its website with a store locator . Simply type in your postcode to find out where your nearest unity band outlet is situated. On Instagram, people are showing their support by posting pictures of themselves wearing a unity band with the hashtag #ActOfUnity. Below are a selection of #ActOfUnity posts that have already been shared by supporters today, including one from One Direction's Niall Horan.