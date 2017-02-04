Story from Health

Here’s Where You Can Buy A Unity Band To Support World Cancer Day

Nick Levine
Photo: Instagram @bethrankine
Today, Saturday the 4th of February, is World Cancer Day. Cancer Research UK says that thanks to research funded by donations, survival rates in the UK have actually doubled in the last 40 years. However, statistics show that someone in the UK still dies from cancer every four minutes, which is why further research is so vital. Cancer Research UK is encouraging us to show our support today by making a donation or wearing a unity band. A donation of £17 will fund an hour's worth of research, the charity says on its website. You can buy a unity band for a recommended price of £2 online or at any Cancer Research store. Many other high street shops all over the country are also offering unity bands, and Cancer Research UK has helpfully updated its website with a store locator. Simply type in your postcode to find out where your nearest unity band outlet is situated. On Instagram, people are showing their support by posting pictures of themselves wearing a unity band with the hashtag #ActOfUnity. Below are a selection of #ActOfUnity posts that have already been shared by supporters today, including one from One Direction's Niall Horan.

FUCK CANCER. Today is #WorldCancerDay and I can't let this day go by without admiring the survivors, supporting the fighters and commemorating the taken. I have seen up close what this horrible disease can do to a person and his/her loved ones. It's not a pretty sight. It goes without say that today is nearly not enough to honor those who battle it every. single. day. as they tackle their way towards their substantial milestones and their road to hope + recovery. Today is as well an opportune moment to appreciate and thank those who dedicate their lives to make it a global mission in search for a cure and strive to create ground-breaking therapies, allowing cancerpatients to live longer with better quality of life (compared to traditional chemotherapy). Together #WeCanICan do something about this fatale disease called cancer. Donate. Volunteer. Participate. Share and Educate yourself (as well as your friends and family). Show your support, get involved. Hey you!! This is for you! You can-cer vive!!! To anyone else, MAKE HEALTHY CHOICES. I'm supporting @standup2canceruk with my #actofunity bracelet. Join me today. Let's beat cancer sooner!!! #cancersucks #fuckcancer Much love, Naomi ?

A photo posted by neytsnaomi@gmail.com ? (@nyomyom_) on

Advertisement

More from Wellness

R29 Original Series