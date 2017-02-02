Trump Used National Prayer Breakfast To Pray For Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Low Apprentice Ratings

By now many of us know who President Donald Trump is on Twitter, is also who he is in real life. Yet, watching his brazen persona unfurl on a national scale is still a vexing sight to behold. During Trump's first appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning, he chose not to open, as other leaders have in the past, with inspirational or devotional messages. Instead, he talked about plummeting ratings for his old show The Apprentice in the hands of its new host, Arnold Schwarzenegger. According to Vanity Fair, Mark Burnett, the producer behind The Apprentice, is a longtime friend of Trump's which also explains why he introduced him at the breakfast. Trump then opened: "We had tremendous success on The Apprentice, and when I ran for president, I had to leave the show. That’s when I knew for sure I was doing it. And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster, and Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again, and I just want to pray for Arnold if we can for those ratings."
Advertisement
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump, at National Prayer Breakfast, talks about “The Apprentice” ratings and the time he fired his agent. pic.twitter.com/z93rGYvqqd— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 2, 2017
Arnold responded.
The National Prayer Breakfast? pic.twitter.com/KYUqEZbJIE— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2017
For context, the number of attendees for the National Prayer Breakfast are usually in the thousands and often include U.S. heads of state, U.S. cabinet members, members of the European Parliament, diplomats from around the world, students...you know, your run-of-the-mill political attendees. Just a reminder. As a small child sitting at the dinner table, I'd often bow my head, clasp my hands together, and silently give thanks for the meal, pray for world peace, and ask to one day have a money vault like Scrooge McDuck. Needless to say, with age you generally keep such trivial requests to yourself when tasked with praying aloud. That is, unless you're President Donald Trump.
Advertisement