Trump Used National Prayer Breakfast To Pray For Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Low Apprentice Ratings

By now many of us know who President Donald Trump is on Twitter, is also who he is in real life . Yet, watching his brazen persona unfurl on a national scale is still a vexing sight to behold. During Trump's first appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning, he chose not to open, as other leaders have in the past , with inspirational or devotional messages . Instead, he talked about plummeting ratings for his old show The Apprentice in the hands of its new host, Arnold Schwarzenegger. According to Vanity Fair , MarkBurnett,the producer behind The Apprentice, is a longtime friend of Trump's which also explains why he introduced him at the breakfast. Trump then opened: "We had tremendous success on The Apprentice, and when I ran for president, I had to leave the show. That’s when I knew for sure I was doing it. And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster, and Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again, and I just want to pray for Arnold if we can for those ratings."