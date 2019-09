The researchers believe this is the first time the emotional tone of a conversation has been measured and given a score in real time, Newsweek reported . They hope the technology could be integrated into common smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch, in future. “Technology has done a lot to connect people but even though it helps us communicate, it hasn’t done much to improve those communications,” PhD candidate Ghassemi told Newsweek.“This system can help people with anxiety or conditions like Asperger’s understand which moments in a social interaction led to positive outcomes and which led to negative outcomes. Ultimately, it could be used by everyone to improve communication.” One thing that detracts slightly from the technology's usefulness, however, is that it only measures one side of the conversation. If you were on a first date, for instance, you could only measure your own vital signs, not your date's. So, there's no scientific way of knowing exactly how well (or badly) your hilarious anecdotes and tales go down. Until technology is able to measure others' data in real time too, maybe ignorance is bliss.