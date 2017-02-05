Are Penis-Shaped Vibrators Really The Best For Orgasms?

Millennial social media users’ deployment of the aubergine emoji as code for dick, sex, dildos, that sort of thing, has been around since we all got iPhones. Comment with the vegetable cartoon underneath an Instagram picture of a hot babe? You’re DTF (down to fuck). Text your friend with the aubergine emoji? She’ll know you’re getting it tonight. And now, like a swiftly marketed extension of an in-joke, the aubergine emoji-shaped vibrator has arrived. The vibrating incarnation of the slangy icon does not, thankfully, have the same proportions as an actual aubergine. What it is, however, is four inches long, slightly thicker at one end and well-suited to G-spot stimulation. Otherwise, its narrowness means it’s pretty much a plastic-encased bullet vibrator, with Barney-purple and green colouring and 10 different vibration frequencies. Some might wonder why the aubergine emoji vibrator exists. Isn’t it just a novelty, a hen party item designed to be bought as a lol then tipped into the rubbish to fulfil its destiny, bobbing about amid carrier bags on the Pacific plastic patch? Not according to Emojibator, the cannily named company behind the toy: “If women were masturbating, or foreplaying, with an eggplant, then they would laugh more in the bedroom,” a spokesperson tells Refinery29. “And if women or couples would laugh more during sex, they may feel more comfortable telling a story about how great it felt to orgasm. Then, the cycle of word-of-mouth experiences can influence a cultural shift towards women confidently talking about self-pleasure aloud and enjoying it without societal shame.”