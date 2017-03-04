12 Inspiring Nail Art Ideas To Show Your Support For Women’s Rights

Getting actively involved in protests and marches to defend women's rights is a lot like cheerleading, only better. (Go with us here...) Instead of motivating athletes, we’re advocating for ourselves. Win! Still, like cheerleaders, we need a shit tonne of energy and at-the-ready chants to carry our message while on the front line. And for many, getting into the spirit means wearing gender-equality flair in any way we can. (In both the cheer and activism worlds, there’s no such thing as too much spirit.) For some, that means rocking a safety pin or two. For others, it’s pulling out that Well-Behaved Women Rarely Make History tee from university. For us? It’s all of the above, with some cool nail art thrown in.