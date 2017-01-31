Constantly saying Trump's crazy wrong & misses point.— Allen Frances (@AllenFrancesMD) January 30, 2017
He doesn't meet DSM Narcisssistic criteria(I wrote them).
Its worse-he's bad,not mad. https://t.co/izsw4Yy6Vu
Instead of misdiagnosing Trump, we must analyze the societal sickness that gave someone so flawed the power to determine fate of the world. https://t.co/e1bepCIWd5— Allen Frances (@AllenFrancesMD) January 30, 2017
DSM Narcisssistic Personality Disorder requires distress/impairment:— Allen Frances (@AllenFrancesMD) January 30, 2017
1) Trump causes, doesnt feel, distress
2) Is rewarded for being a jerk https://t.co/EJFFsN3OPk
Calling Trump crazy also insults people who suffer from mental illness, most of whom are well meaning & well mannered.— Allen Frances (@AllenFrancesMD) January 30, 2017
Trump is neither.
We shouldn't medicalize as mental disorder every behavior that is stupid, mean, destructive, selfish, cruel, shortsighted & self destructive https://t.co/3Apmzj7m0N— Allen Frances (@AllenFrancesMD) January 30, 2017
Diagnosing Trump mentally ill at a distance is medicalizing what should be a strong critique of this very flawed man & his terrible policies https://t.co/UOSpt7CoQ6— Allen Frances (@AllenFrancesMD) January 30, 2017