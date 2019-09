Pornhub Might Be Your New Source For Sex Ed

"Our Sexual Wellness Centre will feature categories on sexuality and health that provide information ranging from relationship advice to symptoms and treatments for STIs/STDs," he said."Our hope is that our readers will find the website to be accessible, educational and entertaining." The Pornhub Sexual Health Centre will be led by Laurie Betito , a clinical psychologist and author specialising in sex therapy. "One thing I have realised is that, no matter our background or desires, sexual education — mental, physical, emotional and spiritual — plays a vital role in our society," Benito said in a statement. "It has always been a dream to connect with, educate and inform people all over the world on a massive scale." In addition to Betito's expertise, the site will also feature regular contributions from experts such as trans community leader Sophia Banks and sex coach Stacy Friedman, amongst others. Given Pornhub's immense popularity, their new venture to put forth better sex information is a big step towards more sex positivity. But don't take our word for it — check out the site