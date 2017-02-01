Pornhub Might Be Your New Source For Sex Ed

If you thought that Pornhub was just a destination for, well, porn, think again. On Wednesday, the site launched its own online platform dedicated to education and advice for sexuality, sexual health, and relationships, aptly titled the Pornhub Sexual Health Center. The free resource will feature written pieces from doctors, therapists, and other experts. Corey Price, Pornhub's vice president, says that as a leading destination for porn, it made sense for the site to provide visitors with information and advice when it comes to sex. "As a leading provider of adult entertainment, we thought it important that we also offer a platform on which carefully sourced information about all aspects of sexuality be made available to our viewers," Price told Refinery29, adding that the site is committed to being a well-rounded resource.
"Our Sexual Wellness Centre will feature categories on sexuality and health that provide information ranging from relationship advice to symptoms and treatments for STIs/STDs," he said."Our hope is that our readers will find the website to be accessible, educational and entertaining." The Pornhub Sexual Health Centre will be led by Laurie Betito, a clinical psychologist and author specialising in sex therapy. "One thing I have realised is that, no matter our background or desires, sexual education — mental, physical, emotional and spiritual — plays a vital role in our society," Benito said in a statement. "It has always been a dream to connect with, educate and inform people all over the world on a massive scale." In addition to Betito's expertise, the site will also feature regular contributions from experts such as trans community leader Sophia Banks and sex coach Stacy Friedman, amongst others. Given Pornhub's immense popularity, their new venture to put forth better sex information is a big step towards more sex positivity. But don't take our word for it — check out the site.
