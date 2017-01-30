Hear Solange Discuss Prince’s Legacy In Yale Keynote Address

Solange delivered an hourlong keynote address as part of a Yale conference. The talk was entitled “Everybody Still Wants To Fly”: Activism In Pop From Prince To Solange. Yale professor Daphne A. Brooks interviewed the singer for about an hour in a wide-ranging discussion that touched on pop cultural issues and the making of Solange's A Seat at the Table. "Getting the chance to sit down with Professor Daphne Brooks was a wonderful experience," Solange said in a release. "I loved being able to unpack and share the layers of the making A Seat At The Table, and in return, it provided me with an examination and incredible insight into to my process and experiences while creating this album. I was beyond honoured that Yale invited me to celebrate Prince's principles of artist ownership and how they have inspired me through my own artistic journey.” Solange has long stood out as an exceptional pop culture thinker. Her interview with sister Beyoncé made it clear that she takes a more considered approach to her music than do most pop stars. And her conversation with Brooks reflects that thoughtfulness. That's no surprise; her talk at Stanford last year was a prime example of just what a subtle and powerful speaker she is.
In that same vein, Stereogum reports that Wake Forest will be offering a Solange-focused course sometime soon.
