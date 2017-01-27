No plans for Valentine's Day? Us neither. But children's TV channel CBeebies has some cracking programming planned that will definitely keep us occupied (yes, you read that right). Our favourite hunky hard man, Tom Hardy, will be showing us a glimpse of his softer side by reading a tale on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.
Yep. He's back.— CBeebies Grown-Ups (@CBeebiesHQ) January 26, 2017
More #TomHardy! pic.twitter.com/VVY2nlgyQw
Hardy, who has two children of his own, will narrate The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin, in which a little boy named Franklin spends his time alone spotting clouds, the Radio Times reported. Franklin is soon joined by Scruffy Dog and finds it tricky to concentrate on cloudspotting with a dog by his side. This won't be the first time the Peaky Blinders and Taboo star graces the screens of excited children and haggard mums and dads across the country. On New Year's Eve Hardy read a book called You Must Bring a Hat on the pre-school channel, accompanied by his trusty sidekick Woodstock – or "Woody" – the dog.
The good news is that Woody looks set to join him again. A cute dog and an uncharacteristically soft Tom Hardy. There's not much more we'd want on Valentine's Day, to be honest. Catch Hardy's bedtime story on Tuesday 14th February at 6.50pm (or, you know, on iPlayer). It's a date!
