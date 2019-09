Hardy, who has two children of his own, will narrate The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin, in which a little boy named Franklin spends his time alone spotting clouds, the Radio Times reported . Franklin is soon joined by Scruffy Dog and finds it tricky to concentrate on cloudspotting with a dog by his side. This won't be the first time the Peaky Blinders and Taboo star graces the screens of excited children and haggard mums and dads across the country. On New Year's Eve Hardy read a book called You Must Bring a Hat on the pre-school channel, accompanied by his trusty sidekick Woodstock – or "Woody" – the dog.